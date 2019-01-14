The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

India, All India

Give up 'west-oriented lifestyles', return to Indian traditions: M Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 11:48 am IST

'Traditional food habits and customs are not only time-tested but are healthy too,' said Naidu.

(Photo: File)
 'We need to follow the customs and practises of our forefathers and abandon west-oriented lifestyles,' he said while speaking during the second anniversary function of the Swarna Bharat Trust''s (SBT) branch in Hyderabad.. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for return to the Indian traditions of healthy eating and living by giving up "west-oriented lifestyles". It was time Indians made changes to their lifestyle and returned to the traditional methods of healthy living, he said.

"We need to follow the customs and practises of our forefathers and abandon west-oriented lifestyles," he said while speaking during the second anniversary function of the Swarna Bharat Trust's (SBT) branch in Hyderabad.

Traditional food habits and customs are not only time-tested but are healthy too as they were tailor-made to suit the requirements of each season and region, said the vice president.

"We need to create awareness and educate the youth for adopting healthy dietary habits and lifestyle by returning to our simple but effective ways of living," he said.

"Share and care is the core of Indian philosophy. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is one family) ....Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavanthu (let everyone be happy), that is (this philosophy is) the greatness of India," he said.

"All Tom, Dick and Harry came and attacked us, ruled us, ruined us, looted us and cheated us also, even smaller countries. But India never attacked any country," Venkaiah Naidu said.

"Hindu culture, Indians are very tolerant. It wants development of all," the vice president said.

He also called on the youth to pay renewed attention to agriculture, and added that natural farming with reduced use of chemical fertilisers should be promoted.

He reiterated that regional languages should be protected.

There is a need to protect family values, the vice president said, adding, "Our traditions and customs not only strengthen the social fabric, but also create a bonding among different sections of society."

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, also present on the occasion, praised the SBT campus here as a world-class institution. The trust, run by Naidu's daughter Deepa V, offers skill-training courses at its Hyderabad campus.

Prasad recalled that Venkaiah Naidu promoted rural road connectivity and empowerment of gram panchayats when he was rural development minister.

Telangana High Court's Chief Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan was also present at the event.

Tags: hyderabad, m venkaiah naidu, indian traditions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

