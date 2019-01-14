The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:30 PM IST

India, All India

Fire breaks out at camp at Kumbh Mela premises in Prayagraj

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 3:02 pm IST

Multiple tents were engulfed in the fire which erupted after a cylinder exploded in a tent at camp of Digambar Akhada.

According to police officials, the fire has been doused and the area is being cleared now. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 According to police officials, the fire has been doused and the area is being cleared now. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Prayagraj (Allahabad): A massive fire broke out at a camp in the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday, a day before the fair officially opens.

According to reports, multiple tents were engulfed in the fire which erupted after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a tent at the camp of Digambar Ani Akhada.

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties, police officials said.

The fire broke out around 12:45 pm.

Soon after, six fire tenders and eight ambulances were rushed to the spot. Firefighters took about 10 minutes to control the blaze which engulfed the makeshift structure at the venue.

Two vehicles and some materials kept at the site were damaged in the fire, they said. The head of the Digambar Ani Akhada said the fire began at an adjoining tent and spread to the kitchen of their camp, triggering the cylinder blast.

Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days.

The 2019 Kumbh Mela will commence on January 15 on Makar Sankranti which will be the first bathing day. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day. Devotees take holy dips at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

Tags: fire, kumbh mela
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham