The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:13 PM IST

India, All India

Have no suspicion on death, don't harass us, says emotional Loya son

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 14, 2018, 6:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2018, 7:11 pm IST

Loya's lawyer Ameet Naik said the death of Justice Loya was a tragedy and not a controversy. He also requested to not politicise the matter.

Anuj, son of Justice Loya, said the Loya family was pained with the chain of events which has been happening in the past few days. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Anuj, son of Justice Loya, said the Loya family was pained with the chain of events which has been happening in the past few days. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: "Please don't harass us," said Anuj Loya, son of deceased Justice BH Loya urged NGOs and politicians in a press conference on Sunday.

An emotional Anuj said the Loya family was pained with the chain of events which has been happening in the past few days.

"Have no suspicion over father's death, had suspicion earlier but now it is over," he added.

Loya's lawyer Ameet Naik said the death of Justice Loya was a tragedy and not a controversy. He also requested to not politicise the matter.

"There is no controversy. No need of politicising the issue. This is a tragic event. We do not want to be victims of politicisation of the issue. Let it remain the way it is – noncontroversial," he said.

The reaction comes two days after four Supreme Court judges held a press meet to protest against the Chief Justice of India.

Terming the concern voiced by the judges as "extremely important", Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties had on Friday called for a "thorough probe" into the mysterious death of judge BH Loya.

The BJP shot back, with its spokesman Sambit Patra accusing the Congress of politicising internal matters of the judiciary.

In an unprecedented move in the annals of judiciary, four senior most judges of the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the “unilateral and biased” decisions of the Chief justice of India Dipak Misra in allocation of “important” cases to junior judges.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Maharasthra government to file the autopsy report into the death of former CBI judge BH Loya who died in mysterious circumstances in December 2014.

At the time of his death, Loya was presiding over the CBI court hearing the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He died of cardiac arrest on December 1, 2014, according to hospital records, a day after he attended the wedding ceremony and reception of the daughter of fellow Judge Sapna Josh.

In 2017, the Caravan reported that Loya’s family members claimed that the 48-year-old’s death was suspicious.

Tags: justice bh loya, chief justice of india, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook might launch its first home video chat service – Portal

2

Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

3

Only 12 per cent of employees are fully aware of their organisation’s IT security policies

4

Odisha man carves mountains single-handedly to send children to school

5

When Akshay Kumar quizzed Sonam Kapoor on her marriage

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham