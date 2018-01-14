The Asian Age | News

Modi welcomes Israeli PM in Delhi; visit marks 25 yrs of diplomatic relations

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 14, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2018, 3:01 pm IST

Netanyahu's visit to India is only the second one by an Israeli prime minister and comes after a gap of 15 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Delhi Airport. (Photo: @narendramodi)
New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is on a six-day visit to India, was on Sunday received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi Airport. 

Setting aside protocol, Modi received his Israeli counterpart with a hug upon arrival.

"Welcome to India, my friend PM Netanyahu! Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted. 

The two prime ministers attended a solemn ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial on Sunday to mark the formal renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers, who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade, which carried out the victorious assault on the fortified city of Haifa on September 23, 1918, during World War I.

The visit marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and takes place about six months after Modi's trip to Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish state.

Netanyahu's visit to India is only the second one by an Israeli prime minister and comes after a gap of 15 years.

Keen to strengthen bilateral relations "even more", Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Sunday left for India along with the largest business delegation that has ever accompanied an Israeli premier on an overseas tour.

"This evening I am leaving on an historic visit to India. I will meet with the Prime Minister, my friend Narendra Modi, with the Indian President and with many other leaders. We will sign very many agreements," Netanyahu said in statement.

"We are strengthening ties between Israel and this important global power. This serves our security, economic, trade and tourism interests, as well as many other areas. This is a great blessing for the State of Israel," he said.

"Indian Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is a close friend of Israel and of mine and I appreciate the fact that he will accompany me on extensive parts of my visit," Netanyahu said just before leaving for New Delhi.

"On this visit I intend to strengthen bilateral relations even more. This visit is an opportunity to enhance cooperation with a global economic, security, technology and tourism power," he added.

Netanyahu will hold meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, apart from Modi.

Several MoUs, including in the field of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber security, and co-production of films and documentaries, will be signed between the two sides.

Israel's Saare Tzedek hospital would be signing an agreement with the ministry of health and family welfare.

Sources said that this relates to sharing of knowledge in the field of homoeopathy and Ayurveda that have been gaining popularity in Israel over the last few years.

Technion-Israel Institute of Technology would also be signing an agreement with the ministry of science and technology, sources here said.

Netanyahu is leading a high-profile delegation comprising 130 businessmen from 102 Israeli companies drawn from areas like agriculture, water, cyber security, health care and security, on his trip.

Israel will be investing USD 68.6 million to boost cooperation with India in areas like tourism, technology, agriculture and innovation over a period of four years, a senior official here said ahead of Netanyahu's visit.

The commitment is in addition to the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund of USD 40 million over five years with equal contribution from both sides that has already been agreed between the two nations, Deputy Director General of Israel's Foreign Ministry, Gilad Cohen, earlier told PTI.

The Indian prime minister will be hosting a private dinner for Netanyahu today evening after his arrival in New Delhi. The Israeli leader would also meet Swaraj.

The Israeli premier would be formally welcomed on Monday morning at Rashtrapati Bhawan following which he would lay a wreath at Rajghat. He would then participate in a dialogue at Hyderabad House which will also include a one-on-one discussion with Modi. A meeting with President Kovind is also scheduled for Monday.

Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, would be travelling to Agra to see the Taj Mahal on Tuesday and return to Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

Modi would be accompanying Netanyahu to Gujarat on Wednesday where he will be welcomed in the same fashion as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was with a road show in Ahmedabad.

The road show is said to be an 8-kilometre drive from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram. The two leaders will also be witnessing several innovative technologies in the field of water, agriculture and health at iCreate and visit a Centre of Excellence.

Netanyahu would arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday in the evening where he will meet the Indian Jewish community.

A packed schedule on Thursday for the Israeli premier in Mumbai would include a "power breakfast" with Indian business leaders, a business seminar, attending two memorial services for the victims of the 26/11 attack at the Taj hotel and Nariman House and finally a gala event with Bollywood actors.

