The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:20 AM IST

India, All India

PAC won’t call Narendra Modi on note ban

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 14, 2017, 12:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2017, 1:47 am IST

MPs’ panel contradicts chairman’s statement, says it can’t summon Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: High drama ensued during the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday, which took place in the aftermath of its chairman and Congress MP K.V. Thomas’ recent statement that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be summoned before the panel on the demonetisation issue.

A majority of panel members virtually isolating him and rejecting his statement, forced the PAC to take a decision that the Prime Minister will not be called before it. Sources aware of the development told this newspaper that even before the PAC meeting could commence around 11.30am to discuss issues related to the defence ministry, BJP members of the panel virtually hijacked the proceedings and reportedly forced the chairman to first clear the air on his comments on summoning the PM over the demonetisation issue if need arises.

Subsequently, it is learnt that all the representatives of the defence ministry were asked to move out of the chamber along with the Parliamentary staff. After this, Mr Thomas was reportedly closeted along with other members of PAC inside the chamber for over an hour, where reportedly heated exchanges ensued on the controversial issue. Finally it was decided that PAC will not summon Mr Modi.

Later, the committee issued a statement, taking cognisance of the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s directions related to the rules overseeing financial committees and those concerning calling Prime Minister/ministers, that “ministers shall not be called before the Committee either to give evidence or consultation in connection with the examination of estimates of accounts. However, chairperson, when considered necessary but after its deliberations are concluded, may have an informal interaction with the minister”.

BJP members, including Nishikant Dubey, Bhupender Yadav, and Kirit Somaiya, raised the issue of Mr Thomas’ statement and said the panel does not have powers to summon the Prime Minister. Mr Dubey had earlier written to the Lok Sabha Speaker saying that Mr Thomas’ remarks that Mr Modi could be called to appear before it over the issue of demonetisation is “wrong, unethical and against Parliamentary procedures”.

In the meeting, Mr Thomas is believed to have clarified that what he meant the Committee can summon the Prime Minister if it takes a unanimous decision and cautioned against “killing the institution”.

Tags: public accounts committee, narendra modi, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

OK Jaanu movie review: Mediocrity justifies its title

2

Cristiano Ronaldo features in viral Raees trailer spoof

3

Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters

4

Get a warning before you fall sick with this smart wearable

5

Vin Diesel can't stop gushing about 'queen' Deepika!

more

Editors' Picks

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: file)

Killed 30 soldiers in Akhnoor: Hafiz Saeed provokes India

Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo: AP)

300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate India: report

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Breaking from tradition, Nitish invites BJP for Makar Sankranti celebrations

The applicant was shocked to find the image in what was supposed to be her ID card. (Photo: Video grab)

Bihar SSC issued ID card with picture of topless actress

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham