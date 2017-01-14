PAC won’t call Narendra Modi on note ban

MPs’ panel contradicts chairman’s statement, says it can’t summon Modi.

New Delhi: High drama ensued during the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday, which took place in the aftermath of its chairman and Congress MP K.V. Thomas’ recent statement that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be summoned before the panel on the demonetisation issue.

A majority of panel members virtually isolating him and rejecting his statement, forced the PAC to take a decision that the Prime Minister will not be called before it. Sources aware of the development told this newspaper that even before the PAC meeting could commence around 11.30am to discuss issues related to the defence ministry, BJP members of the panel virtually hijacked the proceedings and reportedly forced the chairman to first clear the air on his comments on summoning the PM over the demonetisation issue if need arises.

Subsequently, it is learnt that all the representatives of the defence ministry were asked to move out of the chamber along with the Parliamentary staff. After this, Mr Thomas was reportedly closeted along with other members of PAC inside the chamber for over an hour, where reportedly heated exchanges ensued on the controversial issue. Finally it was decided that PAC will not summon Mr Modi.

Later, the committee issued a statement, taking cognisance of the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s directions related to the rules overseeing financial committees and those concerning calling Prime Minister/ministers, that “ministers shall not be called before the Committee either to give evidence or consultation in connection with the examination of estimates of accounts. However, chairperson, when considered necessary but after its deliberations are concluded, may have an informal interaction with the minister”.

BJP members, including Nishikant Dubey, Bhupender Yadav, and Kirit Somaiya, raised the issue of Mr Thomas’ statement and said the panel does not have powers to summon the Prime Minister. Mr Dubey had earlier written to the Lok Sabha Speaker saying that Mr Thomas’ remarks that Mr Modi could be called to appear before it over the issue of demonetisation is “wrong, unethical and against Parliamentary procedures”.

In the meeting, Mr Thomas is believed to have clarified that what he meant the Committee can summon the Prime Minister if it takes a unanimous decision and cautioned against “killing the institution”.