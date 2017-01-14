The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 14, 2017 | Last Update : 06:53 AM IST

India, All India

Niti Aayog wants more private investment in infrastructure

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Jan 14, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2017, 6:40 am IST

Sources said Arun Jaitley will announce creation of one CEZ in his budget speech on February 1.

Creation of CEZs is the brainchild of Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, who has held high level discussions with the PMO regarding announcing the creation of one CEZ in the Budget. (Photo: AP)
 Creation of CEZs is the brainchild of Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, who has held high level discussions with the PMO regarding announcing the creation of one CEZ in the Budget. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Concerned over poor investment by private sector in big-ticket infrastructure projects, the Niti Aayog has recommended to the government to hike private investment in sectors like roads, railways and shipping, and promote job creation in the Union Budget. To this end, there is a strong likelihood of finance minister Arun Jaitley announcing creation of at least one coastal economic zone (CEZ), either along the eastern or western coast, in the forthcoming Union Budget.

The Niti Aayog during its recent deliberations with the PMO, according to sources privy to the development, is learnt to have suggested that heavy investments are required in infrastructure sector projects, and to achieve this objective, it has recommended investment in railways to the tune of 1.1 per cent of the GDP — at par with the aviation sector. Currently, the investment in the railway sector is currently 0.8 per cent of the total GDP. Improving quality of road and rail projects is another suggestion which has been given by the government think tank to the Centre.

Also considering the fact that compared to the electronics exports market value of China, which stands at a mammoth $900 billion, India has a measly $10 billion, the Niti Aayog has strongly pushed for the announcement of at least one CEZ in the Budget.

Sources said Mr Jaitley will announce creation of one CEZ in his budget speech on February 1. Electronics, leather and textile are some of the key areas on which the Niti Aayog is learnt to have suggested the Centre to keep its focus during the Budget preparations.

Creation of CEZs is the brainchild of Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, who has held high level discussions with the PMO regarding announcing the creation of one CEZ in the Budget.

The concept of a CEZ is based on Shanghai model, where export-oriented manufacturing units could be developed, making it into a hub of production of goods made exclusively in India.

Sources informed this newspaper that in order to realise the true potential of NDA government’s “Make In India” campaign and promote India as a major manufacturing hub, these CEZs could play a significant role.

Though currently at a preliminary stage of planning, as discussions between coastal states and the Centre are taking place on the modalities of such CEZs, sources added that in order to incentives manufacturers to set up their units, exemptions could be removed on targeted areas of production.

Tags: niti aayog, arun jaitley, make in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

OK Jaanu movie review: Mediocrity justifies its title

2

Cristiano Ronaldo features in viral Raees trailer spoof

3

Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters

4

Get a warning before you fall sick with this smart wearable

5

Vin Diesel can't stop gushing about 'queen' Deepika!

more

Editors' Picks

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: file)

Killed 30 soldiers in Akhnoor: Hafiz Saeed provokes India

Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo: AP)

300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate India: report

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Breaking from tradition, Nitish invites BJP for Makar Sankranti celebrations

The applicant was shocked to find the image in what was supposed to be her ID card. (Photo: Video grab)

Bihar SSC issued ID card with picture of topless actress

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham