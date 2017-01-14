The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 14, 2017 | Last Update : 08:32 PM IST

India, All India

Hitler, Mussolini were also powerful brands: Rahul on Vij's remark on Gandhi

PTI
Published : Jan 14, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2017, 8:01 pm IST

Haryana Minister Anil Vij had earlier said that Modi is a ‘better brand’ than Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress Vice-President, Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Congress Vice-President, Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Hitting out at Haryana Minister Anil Vij for his controversial remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is better brand than Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the dictators Hitler and Mussolini were also very powerful brands.

The Congress Vice-President took to twitter to chastise the senior BJP leader in Haryana for his comments that drew widespread criticism, even his party condemning the statement.

"Hitler and Mussolini were also very powerful brands," Rahul said in a tweet. Vij on Saturday told reporters that it was good that the image of Mahatma Gandhi has been replaced with that of Prime Minister in the calendar and diary of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as Modi is a "better brand" and went on to add that Gandhi's image would be removed gradually from the currency notes too.

Asked about the controversy over Modi's photo on KVIC calender and diary, the five-time MLA from Ambala Cantt, said that Gandhiji's name has no patent over Khadi. "Since Gandhi's name has been attached with Khadi, it has only gone down. When Gandhi's image was put on notes, the currency also got devalued," he had said. Vij, however, later withdrew the remarks.

"The statement given by me in connection with Mahatma Gandhi was given in my personal capacity. To avoid hurting anyone's sentiments, I am withdrawing it," Vij tweeted.

Tags: rahul gandhi, mahatma gandhi, narendra modi, adolf hitler, mussolini
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

