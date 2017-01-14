The Asian Age | News

Army Chief: Surgical strike can be repeated if needed

Published : Jan 14, 2017, 1:06 am IST
The Army can carry out surgical strikes again at terror targets across the LoC in PoK.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gestures during the Army's annual press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Enforcing the accountability principle, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said the removal from operational command — of the then Brigade commander in charge of the Uri base for serious security lapses when the terror attack took place there a few months ago from the operational command there —  is viewed in the Army as a “disgrace” to the officer and “severe punishment”.

He said the Brigadier-level officer has been given another operational command to ensure that the Army is not at the receiving end if he goes to court but sources said all indications are that the concerned officer will not be promoted to the next rank.

Touching on other matters during his extensive media interaction, the Army Chief also said that if found necessary, the Army can carry out surgical strikes again at terror targets across the LoC in PoK. “We want peace and tranquillity at the borders. There is an offer of peace to the adversary (Pakistan). If that offer is not reciprocated, then this method of execution is adopted. ... Offence is the best form of defence. We should never get embroiled in a fort (defensive) mentality,” he said. He also advised a policy of wait and watch after new Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa assumed office in that country.

“We have told the adversary to accept peace and in case that offer is not reciprocated this method of operations (surgical strikes) shall continue,” the Army chief said. “Our offer to the adversary is if you reciprocate offer of peace in the same manner, the need to conduct a surgical strike will not arise,” he added.

He said in a scenario when some educated persons were taking up the gun in Kashmir, it indicated some indoctrination. He also said proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir was started to target India’s secular fabric under which “people” moved out from the state. “We are a secular country and we need to ensure that it remains so,” he said.

Tags: bipin rawat, army, loc, qamar javed bajwa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

