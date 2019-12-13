Sparks fly in LS over CAB arson in Northeast

He added that both Northeast and Kashmir are of strategic importance and the government should take the deteriorating situation seriously.

New Delhi: Opposition and the treasury benches on Thursday traded charges in Lok Sabha over violence in the Northeast. While parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi accused Congress of instigating violence in the Northeast, Congress MPs blamed the government for the present situation in the region.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Congress leader of House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that, barring a few places, the entire region was in flames.

“We are all observing with great dismay and consternation that in the wake of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, that has been passed in both the Houses of Parliament, the entire Northeastern region, barring a few places, is in turmoil. Violence has descended in the entire North-Eastern region. Already, the Army has been deployed, and Internet services have been discontinued. We are witnessing that the Kashmir phenomenon has been replicated in the North-eastern region. It is because of them Kashmir has not reached normalcy even today,” he said.

He added that both Northeast and Kashmir are of strategic importance and the government should take the deteriorating situation seriously. He also mentioned the comments by Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen, who had countered home minister Amit Shah’s statement on the persecution of min-orities in Bangladesh, and said the CAB weakens India’s secular image.

Mr Chowdhury added that there is a concern that relations between Bangladesh and India may take a hit due to CAB. “I would like to warn the government that China and Pakistan are waiting to take advantage of this,” he said.

Dismissing Mr Chow-dhury’s statement, Mr Joshi said this will have no impact on the international relations and went on to accuse the Congress of instigating violence in the Northeast, leading to loud protests from the Opposition benches.

BJP MP Nishikant Du-bey alleged that Congress was responsible for illegal migration the in Northeast. Taking a dig at the BJP, Mr Chowdhury said, “Today the situation is such that even a BJP MP has to go secretly. No one is allowed to enter the area.”