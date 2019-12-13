SC declines to pass order on safe entry of women in Sabarimala temple

The top court said the issue was 'very emotive' and it did not want the situation to become 'explosive'.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said though there was no stay on the September 28, 2018, judgment allowing entry of women of all ages into the shrine, "but it is equally true that it is not final". (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to pass any order on the pleas by two women activists seeking a direction to the Kerala government to ensure safe entry of women in the Sabarimala temple under police protection.

The top court said the issue was "very emotive" and it did not want the situation to become 'explosive'.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, said the 'balance of convenience' required that no orders are passed in the mater today as the issue had already been referred to a seven-judge bench.

The apex court said it would endeavour to constitute the larger bench at the earliest to hear the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said though there was no stay on the September 28, 2018, judgment allowing entry of women of all ages into the shrine, "but it is equally true that it is not final".