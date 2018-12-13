Seat-sharing talks on in grand tieup, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Political analysts see Mr Manjhi's constant demand for early seat-sharing as his tactics to put pressure on the grand secular alliance.

Patna: Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said that talks are underway to resolve the issue of seat-sharing within Mahagathbandhan by forming a coordination committee in Bihar.

Mr Manjhi has been demanding a “respectable” seat share for his party Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular). Sources said Mr Manjhi wants at least four seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Our party’s demand to resolve the issue of seat-sharing by forming a coordination committee has been accepted. We now hope that seats among Mahagathbandhan allies will be distributed within a week without any hassle. We have also identified constituencies where our party would be fielding candidates for the Lok Sabha elections,” HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan told this newspaper.

Mr Manjhi who is considered one of the strong Mahadalit leaders in Bihar is the only MLA from his party. According to sources, his entry into Mahagathbandhan was scripted by Mr Tejashwi Yadav who has been trying to expand grand secular alliance and also strengthen RJD's base in Bihar.

Political analysts see Mr Manjhi's constant demand for early seat-sharing as his tactics to put pressure on the grand secular alliance.

There is also a buzz that after massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Congress may raise its demand to contest on an equal number of seats with RJD which is the largest party in Bihar Assembly.

"It is quite clear that our party will lead the Opposition in the Lok Sabha elections and we expect seat-sharing to be done accordingly," Congress working president Kaukab Quadri said.

Sources said that as per the seat-sharing plans, RJD being the largest party in Bihar Assembly may keep a maximum share for itself, Congress may get 10 to 12 seats while coalition partners like HAM and left parties (both CPI and CPI (ML) may get the remaining number of seats for the 2019 general elections.

"Agenda behind the formation of Mahagathbandhan is to stop BJP from returning to power in 2019. Seat-sharing issues will be resolved without any hassle at the earliest but before taking decisions, both RJD and Congress want RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha to officially announce his entry into the Opposition camp," RJD sources said.