The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 13, 2018 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

India, All India

'Ram temple issue may not click for BJP in 2019': Sharad Pawar

PTI
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 9:33 am IST

Pawar alleged that the BJP may try to create a communal divide on the temple issue which is a 'matter of concern'.

The veteran politician was speaking to reporters after meeting scores of party workers who had gathered here to greet him on his 78th birthday. (Photo: File)
 The veteran politician was speaking to reporters after meeting scores of party workers who had gathered here to greet him on his 78th birthday. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A day after the BJP's poll debacle in three Hindi heartland states, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Ram temple issue might not work in favour of the BJP again, unlike in the past, if it is raised ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He alleged that the BJP may try to create a communal divide on the temple issue which is a "matter of concern".

The BJP is under pressure from its ideological mentor RSS, alliance partner Shiv Sena and Hindutva organisations which are demanding a parliamentary law or an ordinance for construction of Ram temple.

Sena MPs on Wednesday staged a protest in the Lok Sabha demanding immediate construction of the temple.

"The issue of Ram temple was used once in the past and the BJP stood benefited by it. In case they (the BJP) raise the issue again, people do not accept an issue twice... So, I don't think it (Ram temple) will benefit them (the BJP)," Pawar said.

The veteran politician was speaking to reporters after meeting scores of party workers who had gathered here to greet him on his 78th birthday.

The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh since the last 15 years, lost to the Congress in the assembly polls, results for which were announced Tuesday. The Congress also looks set to form government in Rajasthan, ruled by the BJP until now.

Stating that people do not accept the same issue twice, Pawar referred to the general elections held post Emergency and the assembly polls held in Maharashtra over the issue of 'Samyukta (joint) Maharashtra' in 1950s and 1960s.

He said Indira Gandhi-led Congress had to taste defeat in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls which was held after imposition of Emergency.

The Janata alliance of parties, opposed to the ruling Congress party, had won that elections riding on the anti-Congress wave.

"But that issue (Emergency) did not appeal to the people when the (Lok Sabha) elections were held again (in 1980)," he noted.

Pawar also recalled the Congress was defeated in Maharashtra in 1955-56 Assembly polls over the issue of the Samyukta Maharashtra.

"But in the 1962 Assembly polls, the Congress came back to power as people did not accept the Samyukta Maharashtra issue," he added.

In his annual Vijaya Dashmi rally held in Nagpur this October, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had demanded a law to pave the way for construction of the temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Many Hindu organisations have been demanding construction of the temple, as promised by the BJP before coming to power in 2014.

The BJP has been saying that it was committed to the construction of the temple, but is silent on bringing an ordinance in Parliament for the purpose.

The matter of Ayodhya title suits is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

Tags: bjp, sharad pawar, ncp, 2019 lok sabha elections, ram temple
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus announces 6T McLaren Edition on 5th Anniversary, for Rs 50,999

2

Bomb threat at Facebook, campus evacuated

3

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

4

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

5

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham