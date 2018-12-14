The Asian Age | News

Patience and time, tweets Rahul Gandhi as mystery deepens over CMs of 3 states

THE ASIAN AGE. | UMANG SHARMA
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 9:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 9:04 pm IST

According to sources, Kamal Nath is Rahul Gandhi’s pick for Madhya Pradesh CM and his swearing-in is likely on Dec 15.

On Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh’s top chief ministerial contenders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia met with Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @RahulGandhi)
New Delhi: The wait for the new chief ministers of Hindi heartland Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh seem to be extended by a few more hours.

Thursday was intense for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whose party with majority of votes in these three states, staked claim to form the government.

Rahul Gandhi’s official residence in Delhi’s Tuglaq Road was abuzz with politicians and probable CMs flocking to meet him.

On Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh’s top chief ministerial contenders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia met with Rahul Gandhi, but no announcement was made.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photograph of himself flanked by Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia and quoted Leo Tolstoy – “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.”

 

 

According to sources, Kamal Nath is Rahul Gandhi’s pick for Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministerial post and his swearing-in is likely on December 15.

However, while leaving the Congress president’s house after the meeting, Kamal Nath said, “I am leaving for Bhopal, MLAs meeting will be held and we will announce the CM name after that.”

Scindia said, “It is not a race, it is not about kursi, we are here to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. I am leaving for Bhopal and you will get to know the decision today.”

The formal announcement is expected around 10:30 pm tonight.

Earlier today, a huge poster outside the Congress office in Bhopal congratulated Kamal Nath for being named the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

 

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

 

The Congress office in Bhopal was lit and supporters congregated outside in large numbers. Kamal Nath's poster was seen everywhere.

 

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

 

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi also met Rajasthan probable chief minister candidate – Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot – at his Tuglaq Road residence in New Delhi.

While Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot is eyeing the top post after the party won 99 of 199 assembly seats, rumours are adrift that two-time chief minister and veteran politician Ashok Gehlot may rule the state for the next five years.

Rahul Gandhi met both the leaders for 15 minutes each after which the leaders left for Rajasthan.

The decision on who will be the chief minister of Chhattisgarh will be taken on Friday.

With mounting tension, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rushed to Rahul’s residence to help him in his choice of CMs for the three states.

Rahul Gandhi earlier held a slew of meetings with senior party leaders, including central observer A K Antony and AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Deepak Babariya, before deciding on the chief minister.

Tags: rahul gandhi, kamal nath, jyotiraditya scindia, madhya pradesh, rajasthan
