MP: Kamal Nath leads in race with Jyotiraditya Scindia

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 5:08 am IST
The one-line resolution passed in the CLP meet, authorising Gandhi to announce the state’s next chief minister, did not suggest any name for the post.

 Congress Madhya Pradesh president Kamal Nath, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders outside the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Wednesday after a meeting with governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form the government.(Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Rivalry at the top in Congress surfaced again in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday when the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which had met to take a decision, threw up its hands and passed a resolution authorising AICC president Rahul Gandhi to take a call regarding who will be the state’s chief minister.

“All the MLAs have unanimously decided that a decision on the chief minister will be taken by Rahul Gandhi,” party spokesperson Shobha Ojha told reporters after the CLP meeting.

In a pre-poll announcement, the Congress had said that either MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kamal Nath or party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia would be the chief minister if the party returned to power in the state.

And on Wednesday, after the party seemed set to form the government, the tug-of-war resumed, with the contenders pulling hard at the chief minister’s chair.

The trio of Mr Nath, Mr Scindia and Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday morning went together to governor Anandiben Patel and staked claim to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh. They came out and flashed victory signs.

While Mr Scindia made it clear that he would like to be the chief minister, many MLAs were backing Mr Nath.

Speaking with a news channel on Wednesday, Mr Scindia, 47, made it clear that he was ready for chief ministership if his party were to give it to him. “Absolutely...It would be an honour to serve as chief minister,” Mr Scindia said.

“I am a servant of the people, have always been and will always be. What form that will take, be it through Madhya Pradesh or as minister of central government or chief whip, it is for my party to decide,” he added.

But Congress circles were rife with speculation that Congress MLA Arif Aqeel had proposed Mr Nath’s name for the coveted post of chief minister, which was seconded by three other party MLAs in the CLP meet.

Veteran leader Digvijay Singh, reports suggested, is backing nine-time MP from Chhindwara Mr Nath to be chief minister.

AICC general secretary A.K. Antony attended the CLP meeting as a central observer. Mr Nath, Mr Scindia and Digvijay Singh were present at the meeting.

Mr Scindia has, since Tuesday, repeatedly underscored that the Congress won magnificently in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is his stronghold. The strike rate there was almost 80 per cent, he said.

Of the 34 seats in the region, the party won by a landslide in 23 in the Gwalior-Chambal region. “It is evident and clear where we performed,” said the former royal of Gwalior.

“Almost 25 per cent of the total votes that the Congress won are from the Gwalior-Chambal region,” he said again, adding that he wanted to “thank the people of Gwalior-Chambal for voting Congress.”

