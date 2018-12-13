The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 13, 2018 | Last Update : 04:04 PM IST

India, All India

K Chandrashekar Rao takes oath as Telangana Chief Minister for second time

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 1:58 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 1:58 pm IST

KCR was administered oath by Governor E S L Narasimhan at 1:25 pm on Thursday at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

KCR was sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the second time after his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of 119 Assembly seats in the December 7 election. (Photo: ANI)
 KCR was sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the second time after his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of 119 Assembly seats in the December 7 election. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: K Chandrashekar Rao was sworn in as the chief minister of Telangana on Thursday.

Rao, commonly known as KCR, was administered oath by Governor E S L Narasimhan at 1:25 pm on Thursday at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

KCR was sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the second time after his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of 119 Assembly seats in the December 7 election. The Congress-TDP alliance bagged 19 while only 1 seat went into BJP's kitty.

In the December 7 polls, KCR contested from his home turf Gajwel and retained the seat. He has a track record of never losing an election since 1985.

The welfare schemes implemented during the KCR's last tenure appear to have helped him lead TRS to a resounding victory in India's youngest state.

KCR's party TRS which began with just 63 seats in 2014 saw people of Telangana giving him a clear mandate in December 7 polls.

Launch of various welfare schemes targeting different sections of the society during his last tenure, helped KCR strengthened his vote base in the state.

The results of the election were announced on December 11.

Tags: k chandrashekar rao, kcr swearing-in ceremony, telangana rashtra samithi (trs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

2

Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka and Kareena to 'have fun' at the season finale

3

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

4

Beware: Your digital identity on sale. Price - less than $50

5

OnePlus announces 6T McLaren Edition on 5th Anniversary, for Rs 50,999

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham