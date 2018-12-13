Fierce lobbying on CMs in three states

Congress received a boost in MP and Rajasthan after BSP chief Mayawati pledged her party’s support to it.

New Delhi: With the Congress poised to form governments in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the race for chief minister in the three states got fierce on Wednesday.

After the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings of newly-elected MLAs in their respective states could not reach a consensus, it was left to party president Rahul Gandhi to pick a name from the contenders.

The decision about who becomes chief minister is likely on Thursday. The CLP meetings of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh went on till take Wednesday night, but could not reach a decision.

The All-India Congress Committee’s observer Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC in-charge for the state P.L. Punia and other senior leaders were present at the meeting, state party unit’s general secretary Shailesh Nitin Trivedi told the media.

On Wednesday, the Congress with 114 seats, two short of the magic number, managed to seal MP with the support of the BSP and the Samajwadi Party. With the support of its allies and one Independent candidate, the Congress tally stood at 118.

In this crucial state the race for chief ministership is between state unit chief Kamal Nath and senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Sources revealed that Mr Kamal Nath could be the party’s choice for the top post.

In Rajasthan, the Congress with 99 seats, one short of simple majority, yet again crossed the halfway mark with the support one RLD and six BSP MLAs. While Sachin Pilot, the state unit chief, was being viewed as a strong contender for the chief ministership, senior party leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was leading the race.

In Chhattisgarh, while state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel has emerged as the frontrunner, party MP Tamradhwaj Sahu could be the dark horse. The other party leader in the ring is T.S. Singhdeo.

The Congress received a boost in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after BSP chief Mayawati pledged her party’s support to it. Speaking early on Wednesday, the BSP chief said that it has decided to support the Congress. “Results show that people in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other alternatives,” she said.

In MP, three-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tendered his resignation to governor Anandiben Patel, who then met a Congress delegation — led by Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia — at noon after party leaders staked claim to form the government.