The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 13, 2018 | Last Update : 06:02 AM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot has edge in contest with Sachin Pilot

PTI
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 5:14 am IST

Pande said Mr Gandhi will be briefed about the deliberations by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Jaipur over the chief minister’s post.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot and senior leader Ashok Gehlot during a meeting with the newly-elected MLAs at the party office in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader Sachin Pilot and senior leader Ashok Gehlot during a meeting with the newly-elected MLAs at the party office in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: After discussions that lasted hours, the Congress Wednesday failed to bring about a consensus in its ranks in Rajasthan on who should be the chief minister even as it staked its claim to form the government.

The decision on the chief minister will be taken Thursday by party president Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee general secretary Avinash Pande told reporters after a party delegation met governor Kalyan Singh to seek an invitation to form the government.

Mr Pande said Mr Gandhi will be briefed about the deliberations by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Jaipur over the chief minister’s post.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, both MLAs, are the front runners for the post and were part of the delegation that met Kalyan Singh.

Earlier in the day, the CLP held a scheduled meeting at the party office, where it passed a one-line resolution in which the newly elected MLAs authorised Mr Gandhi to decide on the chief minister’s post.

After the resolution was passed, K C Venugopal, the AICC observer sent by the party to Jaipur, held discussions with individual MLAs, seeking their opinion.

The exercise went on for several hours but there was no consensus and the CLP then left the decision on Mr Gandhi.

“We will hand over our report to the party president tomorrow,” Mr Pande said.

Apart from AICC general secretaries Venugopal and Pande, the party had also sent four AICC secretaries to Jaipur.

They are all expected to meet Mr Gandhi in Delhi. Both Mr Pilot and Mr Gehlot would remain in Jaipur, party leaders said.

“A delegation of the party met the governor. We have the majority and will form the government,” Mr Pande said.

Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi, who lost election on Nokha seat, was also part of the delegation.

“The party observer held discussions with the MLAs and the name of the chief minister will be decided at the level of the party president Rahul Gandhi by tomorrow evening,” Mr Dudi told reporters outside Raj Bhawan.

Congress won 99 out of the 199 seats that went to the polls on December 7. Its alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) also bagged a seat, taking the combined tally to 100 needed to form the government.

The party is also looking for support from independent candidates and non-BJP parties.

Mr Pande said several other MLAs have also extended support to the Congress in writing and the final list will be handed over to the governor later. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 73 seats.

Tags: sachin pilot, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Bomb threat at Facebook, campus evacuated

2

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

3

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

4

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

5

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham