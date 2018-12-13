The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Dec 13, 2018

India, All India

Assam: BJP takes sizeable lead in panchayat polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 5:11 am IST




 

Guwahati: A day after suffering a debacle in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday succeeded in maintaining a sizeable lead in the ongoing counting of votes for the four-tier Assam panchayat election 2018.

The ruling party has so far won 858 Gram Panchayat member seats. The Congress party, which was ruling majority of the panchayats was victorious in 455.

In Anchalik Panchayat Member seats, BJP has won 23 seats while the Congress was trailing far behind by winning only eight seats so far. In the contest for Gram Panchayat president, BJP has taken a lead by winning 41 seats.

However counting of vote was still underway amid tight security in 420 counting halls in 26 districts of the state. An estimated 80 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise.

All major political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad AGP), Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), Left parties and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) among others had put up their candidates in the elections. A total of 78,571 candidates are contesting in the four-tier panchayat elections.

The state election commission said that a total of 1,512 candidates are contesting for the 420 Zila Parishad member seats, 7,004 candidates are contesting for 2,199 anchalik panchayat member seats, 7,667 candidates are contesting for 2,199 gaon panchayat president seats and 62,388 candidates are in the fray for the 21,990 gaon panchayat ward member seats.

Altogether 734 candidates contesting in various seats were declared winners uncontested. Of them, 380 are from the BJP, 193 from the Congress and 28 from the AGP. AIUDF candidates got through uncontested in 10 seats, while the Bodoland People’s Front candidates were declared winners in five, CPI (M) in one and independents in 117 seats.

The first phase of polling was held in 16 districts and the second phase of voting was held in 10 districts.

In a bid to ensure smooth counting process, CCTVs have been installed in counting halls. Furthermore, a control room has also been set up with separate cell for doctors and paramedics, personnel, security, media persons and for polling personnel.

Tags: panchayat polls, assembly elections
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

