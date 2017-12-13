Sharad Yadav moves HC against RS disqualification

Mr Yadav was elected to the House last year and his term was scheduled to end in 2022.

New Delhi: Former JD(U) President Sharad Yadav on Tuesday moved the Delhi high court seeking setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha. Mr Yadav, in his plea, said he was not given any chance by the authorities before passing an order against him. Mr Yadav, along with another Member of parliament Ali Anwar, was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on December 4.

Mr Yadav had joined hands with the opposition after JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dumped the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress in Bihar and tied up with the BJP in July this year. The Rajya Sabha chairman had agreed to the JD(U)'s contention that the two senior leaders had "voluntarily given up" their membership by defying the party's directives and attending events of Opposition parties.

The JD(U) had sought their disqualification on the grounds that they had attended a rally of opposition parties in Patna in violation of its direction.

Mr Yadav was elected to the House last year and his term was scheduled to end in 2022.

Mr Anwar’s term was to expire early next year. Advocate Nizam Pasha, who filed the plea on the behalf of the leader, said the matter regarding which faction is the real Janta Dal was sub-judice and a final decision is yet to be passed.