Sachin Pilot claims BJP’s days numbered in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Former Union minister and state congress president Sachin Pilot is confident that BJPP will not return to power next year. “Reverse countdown of Vasundhara Raje government has begun from Tuesday onwards,” he said pointing out towards the clock he unveiled at the party headquarter on the eve of BJP government’s fourth anniversary. The clock shows time left in the assembly election in the state.

Taking a swipe at chief minister Vasundhara Raje, he said that she too was not confident of coming back to power again. “If the CM was confident of winning election next year, she wouldn’t have allowed herself post retirement benefits that include a house for life,” he quipped.

Accusing BJP government of spectacular failure, Pilot also questioned its anniversary celebration plans. “What is there to celebrate about,” state congress president Sachin Pilot asked.