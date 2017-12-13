The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma got to his 35th ODI fifty. (Photo:BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma reaches 35th ODI half century
 
India, All India

Keeping political differences aside: At Parliament, Modi, Manmohan shake hands

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 13, 2017, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2017, 1:23 pm IST

The meeting holds significance as a war words ensued between the PM Modi and Singh, leading to a controversy amid Gujarat polls.

Modi and Singh met outside Parliament before paying tribute to the nine people, including security personnel, who died after five terrorists entered Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire on December 13, 2001. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Modi and Singh met outside Parliament before paying tribute to the nine people, including security personnel, who died after five terrorists entered Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire on December 13, 2001. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Politics and its colours resurfaced once again on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh greeted each other with folded hands and went a step forward by shaking hands as they came face to face at an event to mark the 2001 Parliament attack anniversary.

Modi and Singh met outside Parliament before paying tribute to the nine people, including security personnel, who died after five terrorists entered Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire on December 13, 2001.

Wednesday's meeting holds significance as a war words ensued between the present and former prime minister, leading to a controversy amid elections to the Gujarat Assembly.

Modi, at an election rally on Sunday, alleged that at a dinner attended by Singh and other Congress leaders discussed the Gujarat elections with Pakistani officials. He claimed that Pakistan was trying to influence the outcome of the polls and conspired to make Ahmed Patel the chief minister of Gujarat.

The Congress rubbished the allegation, but a stern response came from Singh, who said Modi is spreading “falsehoods and canards” for political gains and asked him to apologise to the nation for it.

Read: Parliamentary attack anniversary: Modi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi, who returned to the national capital from the poll-bound Gujarat after a hectic election campaign, was also present at the Parliament to pay his tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2001 attack.

Rahul was also seen shaking hands with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and talking to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Tags: narendra modi, manomohan singh, 2001 parliament attack anniversary, modi-manmohan singh handshake
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

LG V30+ flagship smartphone launched; Here is what is packs

2

LIVE| Ind vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma reaches 35th ODI half century

3

After making headlines for butt-naked and topless pictures, Esha Gupta now deletes them

4

Argentine legend Diego Maradona skips charity match with Sourav Ganguly

5

Modi eats mushrooms worth Rs 1.2 Cr every month, says Cong ally

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham