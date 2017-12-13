The Asian Age | News

Karnataka becoming another Kashmir with killing of Hindu activists, alleges BJP

PTI
Bengaluru: The BJP has alleged that Karnataka was becoming “another Kashmir” with the killing of Hindu activists “selectively”, involving an international network.

“Karnataka is becoming another Kashmir. Fifteen Hindu activists have been killed selectively in the state. There is an international network involved. This government is neither exposing their financial network nor their training module,” BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao told PTI.

Rao, in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, said BJP would also create awareness among people about the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state.

To a query, Rao said that party state unit president and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa’s stay in jail for some time over corruption-related cases would not dent his image.

“He (Yeddyurappa) was framed but there was nothing to substantiate. What does it mean? There is no case against Yeddyurappa. Everything is getting exposed now. He is the most popular leader in the state today, getting overwhelming support. He is seen as a development oriented leader,” he said.

Rao also said the party would bring out a ‘vision document’ for each constituency, as well as 50 sector based manifestos in the run-up to the Assembly elections of 2018.

He said the party would identify 500 influencers in each assembly segment, who will brainstorm to bring out a vision document for their constituency.

“We are bringing out manifesto in a new way. Normally, a committee is constituted, which identifies a subject, holds brainstorming sessions with experts and people in the party. And a month before the election the manifesto is released. However, we are doing the exercise in a unique way,” said Rao.

He said the BJP would identify leaders of various communities and organisations, including those of professionals and traditional occupational associations.

From these associations, 500 influencers will be picked up, who will brainstorm about the needs and requirements of their constituencies.

Similarly, documents would be prepared based on the 50 interactive sessions with professionals, including industrialists, doctors and arecanut and sugarcane growers, said Rao.

“So these 50 sectoral interactions and 224 assembly interactions...all put together we will make the state vision document. We will also bring out micro documents for all the constituencies. This is the process,” Rao said.

Tags: killing of hindu activists, law and order, another kashmir, b s yeddyurappa, p muralidhar rao
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

