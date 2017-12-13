The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera (left) has asked for a Dharamsala-like performance from his team to win second ODI against Rohit Sharma's (right) Team India in Mohali. (Photo:PTI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bowl
 
India, All India

Coal scam: Ex- J’khand CM Koda, 3 others found guilty of corruption

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 13, 2017, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2017, 11:10 am IST

The quantum of punishment to all four accused will be announced on Thursday.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, former Jharkhand Chief Secretary Ashok Kumar Basu and one other as guilty in the coal scam case. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, former Jharkhand Chief Secretary Ashok Kumar Basu and one other as guilty in the coal scam case. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A special court on Wednesday held former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda and ex-coal secretary HC Gupta guilty of corruption and other charges in a coal scam case.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar held Koda, Gupta and other accused persons, including ex-Jharkhand chief secretary Ashok Kumar Basu and private company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL), guilty of varying offences including criminal conspiracy in the case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based VISUL.

The court will hear argument on quantum of punishment on Thursday.

It, however, acquitted four persons - VISUL's Director Vaibhav Tulsyan and two public servants Basant Kumar Bhattacharya and Bipin Bihari Singh and chartered accountant Navin Kumar Tulsyan - of all charges.

All were earlier summoned as accused after the court took cognisance of alleged offences under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI alleged that the firm had applied for allocation of Rajhara North coal block on January 8, 2007.

It said although the Jharkhand government and Steel Ministry did not recommend VISUL's case for coal block allocation, the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the accused firm.

The CBI said that Gupta, who was chairman of the screening committee, had allegedly concealed facts from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who then headed the Coal Ministry too, that Jharkhand had not recommended VISUL for allocation of a coal block.

Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation, the agency had alleged.

The accused have refuted the allegations levelled against them.

Tags: jharkhand coal scam, madhu koda, special court held madhu koda guilty, former jharkhand chief secretary ashok kumar basu, former coal secretary hc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bowl

2

After making headlines for butt-naked and topless pictures, Esha Gupta now deletes them

3

Argentine legend Diego Maradona skips charity match with Sourav Ganguly

4

Modi eats mushrooms worth Rs 1.2 Cr every month, says Cong ally

5

Ice Age fossils, including mammoth, found at LA subway extension work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham