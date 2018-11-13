The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

India, All India

SC to hear plea challenging clean chit to PM Modi in Gujarat riots on Nov 19

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 13, 2018, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2018, 2:01 pm IST

PIL was filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of ex-Cong MP Ehsan Jafri who was among 69 killed in Gulbarg society massacre.

Gujarat High Court had in October 2017 dismissed Zakia's plea challenging the SIT's clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others pertaining to 'larger conspiracy' behind the 2002 riots. (Photo: File)
 Gujarat High Court had in October 2017 dismissed Zakia's plea challenging the SIT's clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others pertaining to 'larger conspiracy' behind the 2002 riots. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by Zakia Jafri, challenging clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other top politicians and bureaucrats in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The apex court will hear the plea on Monday, November 19.

Zakia Jafri is the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was among the 69 people massacred in Gulbarg society during the 2002 riots.

The Gujarat High Court had in October 2017 dismissed Zakia's plea challenging the SIT's clean chit to PM Modi and others pertaining to “larger conspiracy” behind the 2002 riots in which more than 1,000 people were massacred in Gujarat.

The court upheld the magisterial court’s verdict, accepting the Supreme Court-appointed SIT’s closure report giving clean chit to PM Modi and others, citing lack of “prosecutable evidence” against them.

 

Tags: supreme court, pm modi, 2002 gujarat riots, zakia jafri
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

2

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

3

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

4

Martin Sheen missing in Malibu Fire: Son Charlie's tweet helps news crew find his parents

5

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham