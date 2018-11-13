SC to hear plea challenging clean chit to PM Modi in Gujarat riots on Nov 19

PIL was filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of ex-Cong MP Ehsan Jafri who was among 69 killed in Gulbarg society massacre.

Gujarat High Court had in October 2017 dismissed Zakia's plea challenging the SIT's clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others pertaining to 'larger conspiracy' behind the 2002 riots. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by Zakia Jafri, challenging clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other top politicians and bureaucrats in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The apex court will hear the plea on Monday, November 19.

Zakia Jafri is the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was among the 69 people massacred in Gulbarg society during the 2002 riots.

The Gujarat High Court had in October 2017 dismissed Zakia's plea challenging the SIT's clean chit to PM Modi and others pertaining to “larger conspiracy” behind the 2002 riots in which more than 1,000 people were massacred in Gujarat.

The court upheld the magisterial court’s verdict, accepting the Supreme Court-appointed SIT’s closure report giving clean chit to PM Modi and others, citing lack of “prosecutable evidence” against them.