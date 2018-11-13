The Asian Age | News

SC agrees to review Sabarimala verdict in open court on Jan 22

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 13, 2018, 4:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2018, 4:13 pm IST

The apex court has agreed to hear all the 49 review petitions.

The top court in its verdict on September 28 lifted the centuries-old ban on entry of women between ages 10 to 50 in the hill top shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review in open court its verdict lifting ban on entry of women of menstruating age in Sabarimala temple.

The apex court will hear all the 49 review petitions on January 22.

The court also said that there will be no stay on its verdict which allowed entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple.

The top court in a historic verdict on September 28 had lifted the centuries-old ban on entry of women between ages 10 to 50 in the hill top shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala.

Tags: entry of women in sabarimala temple, supreme court, sabarimala verdict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

