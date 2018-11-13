The Asian Age | News

Demonetisation hurt poor, benefited rich: Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2018, 2:13 pm IST

The Modi-led government 'snatched' Rs 30,000 crore from the poor and put it in the pocket of the industrialist, Gandhi said.

Addressing a rally here ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on November 20, Gandhi also charged the Modi government with ensuring benefit to Anil Ambani's company through the Rafale aircraft deal. (Photo: File)
Mahasamund: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday launched a counter attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, saying the note ban hurt the poor and benefited the rich wearing "suit-boot".

Addressing a rally here ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on November 20, Gandhi also charged the Modi government with ensuring benefit to Anil Ambani's company through the Rafale aircraft deal. The Modi-led government "snatched" Rs 30,000 crore from the poor and put it in the pocket of the industrialist, Gandhi said.

The Congress, if propelled to power, would write off debts of farmers in Chhattisgarh within 10 days into government, he said.

"He (Modi) said the note ban brought money out of pillows of people. He is right. But he did not tell from whom the money was snatched...all the poor people (had to) queue up (to exchange notes). Did any billionaire queue up? Did anyone in suit-boot queue up?" he asked.

"India's prime minister helped turn the black money of the rich into white. He snatched money of the poor, but ensured benefits for the rich," Gandhi said.

Hitting out at Rahul and Sonia Gandhi for questioning him on demonetisation, Modi had Monday said in a poll rally that he did not need a "certificate of honesty" from the "mother-son duo" who are out on bail. The prime minister had also said that demonetisation helped recover from "under someone's bed and in cupboards".

Read: 'Those seeking bail giving certificate to Modi': PM attacks Gandhi family

"They want an account of demonetisation. It was due to the demonetisation that bogus companies were identified. And because of that you had to seek bail. Why do you forget that it was due to the note ban that you had to seek bail," he had said without naming the Gandhis. Modi announced the ban on high-value currency notes on November 8, 2016.

Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, demonetisation, rafale deal, chhattisgarh assembly elections
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

