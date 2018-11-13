The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:36 AM IST

India, All India

Bajrang Dal plans big push for mandir stir

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 13, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2018, 6:38 am IST

According to Bholendra, secretary of Avadh Prant, the Trishul Diksha programme is held from time to time to inculcate the feeling of patriotism.

A wall of bricks bearing “Shri Ram” chants seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. (Photo: PTI )
 A wall of bricks bearing “Shri Ram” chants seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. (Photo: PTI )

Lucknow: The Bajrang Dal is all set to enrol 25,000 “Ram soldiers” to prepare them for the movement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

These volunteers will be administered a pledge to build Ram temple and will take part in the “Trishul Diksha” programme that will take place at 100 places in Uttar Pradesh till December 18.

According to Bholendra, secretary of Avadh Prant, the Trishul Diksha programme is held from time to time to inculcate the feeling of patriotism.

“We also hold programme to give military training to the youth which is a part of our culture and is required to protect the culture and religion,” he said.

He said that 10,000 volunteers had already been enrolled and trained and the remaining 15,000 would be enrolled soon. “These volunteers will remain prepared to reach Ayodhya at a short notice when temple construction begins,” he added.

UP Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma defended the initiative and said that such programmes are carried out by different groups for expansion.

“The BJP is committed towards its promise of Ram temple construction. However, everyone wants to know the stand of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his party over the Ayodhya dispute. Rahul Gandhi is a fake and his temple visits are politically motivated,” he said.

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has slammed the government for allowing groups to provoke people over Ram temple construction.

“We all want Ram temple construction in Ayodhya but we will let the Supreme Court settle the dispute. The BJP and its supporting groups are raising this issue to get political advantage. This government has not fulfilled its promises. The government should focus on development rather than raising such issues,” said UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is also the SBSP president.

Congress spokesman Dujendra Tripathi, meanwhile, said that this was a time-tested strategy of BJP and its fringe groups to provoke the people and revive the Ram temple issue. He said that with elections round the corner, the BJP was trying to gain political mileage on the religious issue, using organisations like Bajrang Dal.

Tags: bajrang dal, ram temple, patriotism, ayodhya, om prakash rajbhar

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

2

Martin Sheen missing in Malibu Fire: Son Charlie's tweet helps news crew find his parents

3

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

4

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

5

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Thugs Of Hindostan got a grand Diwali release on Thursday and it was witnessed by the biggest celebs in India including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray. Aamir Khan also invited his successful helmers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) and Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan).

Aamir's directors Nitesh, Ashutosh, legends Sachin, Thackeray watch TOH

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham