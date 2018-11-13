The Asian Age | News

Air India sacks top officer Arvind Kathpalia after failing pre-flight alcohol test

Kathpalia, who is also an AI board member, was grounded by the airline on Sunday after he tested positive for alcohol.

Kathpalia was taken off flying duties earlier also in February 2017 and his licence suspended for three months after he skipped the BA test before a flight when he was working as an executive director for operations. (Photo: Facebook)
  Kathpalia was taken off flying duties earlier also in February 2017 and his licence suspended for three months after he skipped the BA test before a flight when he was working as an executive director for operations. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: The government on Tuesday removed Capt Arvind Kathpalia from the post of Air India's Director of Operations, a day after aviation regulator DGCA suspended his flying licence for three years for failure to clear pre-flight alcohol test.

Capt Amitabh Singh, currently executive director for training, has been given additional charge of the post, a Civil Aviation ministry order stated, while noting that the action was taken against Kathpalia due to "failure to course correct" even after earlier suspension of flying licence for three months in February 2017 for skipping breath analyser test

Kathpalia, who is also an AI board member, was grounded by the airline on Sunday after he tested positive for alcohol twice in as many breath analyser (BA) tests before he was to operate Air India's New Delhi-London flight. 

"Taking (in consideration) serious nature of the transgression and failure to course correct even after earlier suspension of flying licence for three months, the minister of civil aviation has accorded approval for relieving Capt Arvind Kathpalia from the charge of director of operations of Air India Ltd with immediate effect," the ministry order said. 

Kathpalia was taken off flying duties earlier also in February 2017 and his licence suspended for three months after he skipped the BA test before a flight when he was working as an executive director for operations. 

He was subsequently removed from the post of executive director, operations. In March the government appointed him to the post of Director of Operations.

