The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 04:58 PM IST

India, All India

SC issues notice to Centre, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi govt over pollution, stubble burning

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 3:51 pm IST

Delhi’s air quality index on Monday was 468, while the season’s worst air quality stood at 486 on November 9.

The national capital has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing the authorities to enforce emergency measures. (Photo: PTI)
 The national capital has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing the authorities to enforce emergency measures. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi Government on petition of stubble burning and dust pollution.

SC said that the current situation in the National Capital was an emergency like situation and sought expeditious action.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday. the Delhi government moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking amendment in its November 11 order on odd-even car rationing scheme.

The green panel said it will hear the plea on Tuesday.

The NGT had on November 11 given a conditional nod to the AAP government's decision to implement the odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13, ordering that no exemption should be allowed to "any person or officer and two-wheelers".

It had said the odd-even scheme should be implemented "without any default" as and when PM (particulate matter) 10 level goes above 500 microgrammes per cubic metre and PM 2.5 level crosses the limit of 300 microgrammes per cubic metre during a span of 48 hours.

The government had on Saturday scrapped its plan to implement the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme it had slated to start from Monday, after NGT said there will be no exemption for women, two-wheelers and government servants.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that his government would file a review petition before the NGT that two-wheelers and women be exempted from odd-even scheme.

The national capital has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing the authorities to enforce emergency measures such as banning construction activities and brick kilns in the National Capital Region.

The AAP dispensation was also in touch with environment scientists and continuously monitoring the alarming pollution level which has left people gasping for breath.

"Movement of trucks and construction works are under scrutiny, water is being sprinkled, we are continuously monitoring the situation," Rai said, adding "there is a meeting with Pawan Hans officials today to discuss the plan of aerial sprinkling of water".

The Minister, who holds the transport portfolio along with several others, also hit out at the Haryana government for "playing blame game on stubble burning instead of taking action in his own state".

"The report for the last 48 hours given by the scientists is that the air quality is fluctuating. The report has been submitted to the Chief Minister and the Cabinet," Rai said.

Tags: delhi pollution, smog in delhi, ngt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Musical version of Ramayana at ASEAN opening to reflect India-Philippines culture link

2

iPad users 'get a real computer' : Microsoft CEO

3

Rohingya boy who can’t swim floats from Myanmar to Bangladesh on oil drum

4

Pics: Bachchan family dazzles in their traditional best at a family wedding

5

Essential's 360 Camera can now broadcast live 360 videos on Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham