SC issues notice to Centre, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi govt over pollution, stubble burning

Delhi’s air quality index on Monday was 468, while the season’s worst air quality stood at 486 on November 9.

The national capital has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing the authorities to enforce emergency measures. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi Government on petition of stubble burning and dust pollution.

SC said that the current situation in the National Capital was an emergency like situation and sought expeditious action.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday. the Delhi government moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking amendment in its November 11 order on odd-even car rationing scheme.

The green panel said it will hear the plea on Tuesday.

The NGT had on November 11 given a conditional nod to the AAP government's decision to implement the odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13, ordering that no exemption should be allowed to "any person or officer and two-wheelers".

It had said the odd-even scheme should be implemented "without any default" as and when PM (particulate matter) 10 level goes above 500 microgrammes per cubic metre and PM 2.5 level crosses the limit of 300 microgrammes per cubic metre during a span of 48 hours.

The government had on Saturday scrapped its plan to implement the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme it had slated to start from Monday, after NGT said there will be no exemption for women, two-wheelers and government servants.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that his government would file a review petition before the NGT that two-wheelers and women be exempted from odd-even scheme.

The national capital has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing the authorities to enforce emergency measures such as banning construction activities and brick kilns in the National Capital Region.

The AAP dispensation was also in touch with environment scientists and continuously monitoring the alarming pollution level which has left people gasping for breath.

"Movement of trucks and construction works are under scrutiny, water is being sprinkled, we are continuously monitoring the situation," Rai said, adding "there is a meeting with Pawan Hans officials today to discuss the plan of aerial sprinkling of water".

The Minister, who holds the transport portfolio along with several others, also hit out at the Haryana government for "playing blame game on stubble burning instead of taking action in his own state".

"The report for the last 48 hours given by the scientists is that the air quality is fluctuating. The report has been submitted to the Chief Minister and the Cabinet," Rai said.