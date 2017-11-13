Ryan murder: BJP MP calls for 'probe under camera surveillance'

Shatrughan Sinha said the interrogation must take place without the use of 'third-degree torture'.

Actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha requested the judiciary, Haryana government and also the Centre to ensure that 'justice prevailed'. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday demanded that every interrogation into the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur must be conducted under camera surveillance with no "third-degree torture".

The Class 2 Ryan International school, Bhondsi (Gurgaon) student was found with his throat slit inside the school’s washroom on September 8.

Haryana Police had earlier arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar for the murder of Pradyuman.

"If the poor common man, Ashok Kumar (conductor), accused of our child Pradyuman's murder, is let off by the CBI, then Gurugram police or whoever participated in framing him to divert attention, deserves no mercy and must be punished most severely and appropriately," Sinha said in a series of tweets.

Sinha's remarks came in the wake of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) bringing a new twist in the murder case claiming that Pradyuman was killed by his senior, a Class 11 student.

Sinha requested the judiciary, Haryana government and also the Centre to ensure that "justice prevailed".

"High time and right time that now on, any and every interrogation by police or the CBI must be conducted under CCTV camera... to stop the inhuman torture of people like Ashok Kumar...No more third degree," he said.

On September 22, the CBI took over the murder investigation from the Haryana Police.

The CBI arrested the Class 11 student on Tuesday.