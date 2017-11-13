The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, All India

Post-Chitrakoot by-polls win, Cong confident of winning Gujarat elections

ANI
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 9:27 am IST

Around 65 per cent voting was recorded in the bypoll necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Prem Singh.

Chaturvedi defeated BJP candidate Shankar Dayal Tripathi by over 14,000 votes on Sunday. (Photo: @INCMP | Twitter)
 Chaturvedi defeated BJP candidate Shankar Dayal Tripathi by over 14,000 votes on Sunday. (Photo: @INCMP | Twitter)

New Delhi: In the wake of Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi winning the Chitrakoot by-polls by a huge margin, party leaders on Monday said people's faith in the Congress had grown consistently and that the outcome would be clearer in the upcoming Gujarat elections.

"The faith people have in the Congress has grown consistently and immensely and the outcome will be clearer in upcoming Gujarat elections as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose there as well," party leader P L Punia said.

Another Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, "I believe that Shivraj Singh Chouhan, out of nervousness, said that his state was more developed the US, in the context of roads, because he knew he was going to lose Chitrakoot by-polls."

Chaturvedi defeated BJP candidate Shankar Dayal Tripathi by over 14,000 votes on Sunday.

The by-elections were necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Prem Singh (65) after prolonged illness on May 29 this year.

Singh was a three-time MLA from Chitrakoot, from where he had won in 1998, 2003 and 2013.

Tags: chitrakoot assembly bypoll, nilanshu chaturvedi, congress, bjp, gujarat elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chenab railway bridge can withstand earthquakes, blasts: railway official

2

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza suffering from knee injury, to take call on surgery soon

3

Statue of world's first space cat to be erected in France

4

Is your iPhone X freezing in cold weather?

5

Turns out, booze puts teens at insomnia risk

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham