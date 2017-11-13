The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Nirbhaya gangrape: SC to hear convict's review petition today

ANI
Protestors demand the death sentence for the rapists shortly after the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Monday, will hear the review petition filed by one of the convicts, Mukesh, in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Earlier, the apex court had upheld the Delhi High Court order which had sentenced Mukesh and other three convicts to the gallows.

The review petition was moved through Advocate M L Sharma by Mukesh, who is one of the four convicts sentenced to death.

In May, a Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and consisting of Justices R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan, had upheld the High Court's order of death sentence to the four convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh.

On December 16, 2012, six people gangraped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus.

The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012.

One of the accused, Ram Singh hanged himself in the prison, while another person, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.

