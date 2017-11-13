In touch with family, will help, says Sushma Swaraj

The deceased was shot by an assailant who was escorted out of his club.

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said her ministry would provide all help to the family of a US citizen of Indian origin who was shot dead in the US.

According to news agency reports. Mr Talati was a motel-owner in the US.

In a tweet, Sushma Swaraj said: “The Indian Embassy in the US has informed me of the circumstances leading to the death of Akash Talati. The deceased was shot by an assailant who was escorted out of his club. The guard returned the fire and the assailant was also injured. We are in touch with the family and will provide them all help.”