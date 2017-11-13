The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

‘Deja vu’: Ashok Khemka among 13 IAS officers transferred in Haryana

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 8:26 am IST

Khemka had shot to limelight in 2012 when he cancelled mutation of a land deal between Robert Vadra’s company and realty major DLF.

Ashok Khemka is a 1991-batch-IAS officer, who has been transferred over 45 times during his nearly three decade long career. (Photo: PTI)
Chandigarh: Senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka was among 13 IAS officers who were transferred by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, an official release said.

Khemka who held the charge of principal secretary, social justice and empowerment department, was transferred and posted as principal secretary, sports and youth affairs, the release said.

Khemka had shot to limelight in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra’s company and realty major DLF.

The 1991-batch-IAS officer, who has been transferred over 45 times during his nearly three decade long career, took to Twitter after the latest order issued on Sunday.

“So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Deja vu. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy” Khemka tweeted.

Among other IAS officers transferred were Sunil Kumar Gulati, additional chief secretary (ACS) in the fisheries department who has been posted as chairman-cum-managing director, Haryana Minerals Limited, New Delhi and coordinator, centrally sponsored schemes, in addition, against a newly created post.

Shaleen, additional secretary, finance department, has been posted as director, medical education and research, Haryana, “in addition to his present duties”, the release said.

