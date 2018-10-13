The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 | Last Update : 09:07 AM IST

India, All India

'Join us,' says Shivpal Yadav after Mulayam Singh shares stage with him

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2018, 8:21 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2018, 8:21 am IST

Shivpal Yadav invited his brother to contest the Lok Sabha elections under the ticket of his newly formed party.

After sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav last month, Mulayam Singh Yadav has now appeared at a public function with his brother Shivpal Yadav, who recently formed the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. (Photo: File)
 After sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav last month, Mulayam Singh Yadav has now appeared at a public function with his brother Shivpal Yadav, who recently formed the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Despite the falling-out between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav seems to be keen on not burning any bridges.

After sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav last month, Mulayam Singh Yadav has now appeared at a public function with his brother Shivpal Yadav, who recently formed the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. He quit the Samajwadi Party in August this year.

The two leaders attended a programme in Lucknow on Friday remembering socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary.

Addressing the gathering at Friday's programme, Mulayam Singh Yadav urged the youth to follow Lohia's principles and "fight against what is wrong".

"Lohiaji taught us that even if our elder brother does anything wrong, we should protest against him," Mulayam Singh Yadav said.

Shivpal Yadav later told the media that he had the "blessings" of his elder brother.

"It is our responsibility to carry forward Ram Manohar Lohia's legacy. If Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is with us, we will usher in a new revolution in the country," he said,

Dismissing speculation, he later said that there was no question of having an alliance with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We will carry forward Lohia's beliefs and fight communalism. We will not enter into any pact with the BJP. Our fight is with the BJP," Shivpal Yadav said.

"I hope Netaji contests the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on our ticket. We have already decided to support him from wherever he contests," he said.

On his newly-formed outfit, Shivpal Yadav said, "The first conference of the Samajwadi Secular Morcha will be held next month. Our expansion efforts are still going on".

He also said that his outfit was ready to contest all the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 elections, except Mainpuri where Mulayam Singh Yadav will be in the fray.

Shivpal Yadav was abruptly removed from the post of Samajwadi Party  Uttar Pradesh president after his nephew Akhilesh Yadav assumed charge as the party's national president.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, shivpal yadav, mulayam singh yadav, samajwadi secular morcha, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

2

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

3

Nana’s friend Anil Kapoor on #MeToo: Girls are superior, all happenings are fantastic

4

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

5

Hindu, Jewish community to celebrate Diwali, Chanukah together in Chicago

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham