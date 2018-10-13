The Asian Age | News

Gurugram: Judge's wife, son shot at by his guard in broad daylight

The gunman fled the spot after shooting the duo but was later arrested by the Gurugram police.

The accused could be seen dragging around the judge's son in a bid to shove him inside the car. (Photo: ANI screengrab)
Gurugram: The wife and son of an additional sessions judge were today shot at by the judge's own gunman in Gurugram's Sector-49 near Arcadia market. The gunman fled the spot after shooting the duo but was later arrested by the police.

According to reports, additional sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma's wife and son were immediately rushed to the hospital. Sharma's son is said to be in a critical condition.

“They had gone to Arcadia market to shop, and he opened fire while they were getting into the car,” Sumit Kumar, DCP (Crime) told Indian Express.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the accused could be seen dragging around the judge's son in a bid to shove him inside the car. 

However, when the accused could not manage to drag the judge's son inside the car, he left him on the road and fled the spot in the same car, reported NDTV.

As per media reports, the accused was identified as Mahipal Singh, Head Constable with the Gurugram police. Singh had been posted with Sharma since the last 1.5 years.  

The Gurugram police were alerted about the incident and later managed to arrest the accused. The forensic team are present at the spot and further investigations are underway. 

