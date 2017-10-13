UPCC passes resolution for Rahul Gandhi as Cong chief

Several other state units of the Congress have already passed similar resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress president.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), on Thursday, unanimously passed a resolution supporting Mr Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as Congress president. The UPCC also authorised the party president to name the UPCCC president.

The two resolutions were passed at a meeting of PCC members, district and city Congress presidents, returning officer Kishore Upadhaya, former ministers M.A. Khan and Suresh Shetty and UPCC president Raj Babbar.

Mr Raj Babbar moved the resolution seeking elevation fo Mr Rahul Gandhi to the post of Congress president’s post while senior Congress leader Ram Krishna Dwiwedi moved the resolution authorising the party president of naming the UPCC chief. Both the resolutions were passed by a voice vote.

Mr Raj Babbar, while addressing the meeting, said that Mr Rahul Gandhi had given a new energy to the Congress and was carrying forward the ideology of Gandhi and it was the duty of every Congress worker to strengthen his hands.

The PCC meeting was held here after a gap of six years. The last meeting was held in 2011 in Lucknow.

Several other state units of the Congress have already passed similar resolutions urging Mr Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress president. It is said that Mr Gandhi will assume his new responsibility after Diwali.