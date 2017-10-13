SC to give verdict on women's entry into Kerala's Sabarimala temple today

The top court has been hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the ban on entry of women into the Sabarimala hill temple.

The temple, situated in Pathanamthitta district, restricts women aged between 10 and 50 from taking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Friday pronounce its verdict on petitions, challenging the ban on women's entry in Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

In February, the apex court had reserved its order on referring the case to a constitution bench.

The top court has been hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), challenging the ban restrictions on entry of women into the Sabarimala temple, located on a hilltop in the Western Ghats of Pathanamthitta district.

Women aged between 10 and 50 are restricted from taking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple.

In January 2016, the court had questioned the centuries-old practice, saying this cannot be done under the Constitution.

It had said in July: "a temple is a public religious place. You cannot refuse entry to a woman who comes there ... It violates the rights of women. We understand the seriousness of issue. Every right needs to be balanced but every balancing has its own limitations..."

The management of the Sabarimala temple had earlier told the apex court that the ban on entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years was because they cannot maintain "purity" on account of menstruation.

Women right activists hopeful for landmark judgment

Women right activist on Friday expressed hope for a positive and landmark judgment in the matter.

Talking to ANI, women activist Brinda Adige said, "Since last couple of months, we have been seeing that the Supreme Court is bringing out several progressive and landmark judgments. I am hoping that tomorrow also entry of women in Sabarimala would be positive. I am sure the judgement will also be very positive and landmark."

Another women right activist Saswati Ghosh also pinned her faith on the apex court's decision.

"I hope it will allow women to enter the temple otherwise we cannot say it is secular country. The restriction will be removed hopefully," Ghosh told ANI.