

No trace of Kejriwal's missing blue WagonR, AAP promises reward for finder

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 1:32 pm IST

AAP's Haryana convenor Naveen Jaihind sought the 'lucky car' for his campaigning when he contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Rohtak.

A creaky WagonR, used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till the 2015 Assembly election and which helped cement his position as the 'aam aadmi', was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: File | PTI)
 A creaky WagonR, used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till the 2015 Assembly election and which helped cement his position as the 'aam aadmi', was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced an undisclosed amount as reward for whoever finds Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's blue WagonR which was stolen on Thursday.

AAP's Haryana convenor Naveen Jaihind sought the "lucky car" for his campaigning when he contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Rohtak.

"I want this car back. There are a lot of emotions, memories attached to it. Whoever returns the car, I will give him a suitable reward, which will be much more than what he will get from selling the car," Jaihind said.

But Jaihaind's offer may have failed to entice a response since he did not disclose the amount he is offering as a reward.

Like Jaihind, many AAP volunteers recollect the "iconic" car for it witnessed the ups and downs of the AAP.

The car "donated" to Kejriwal by Kundan Sharma, a software engineer, in January 2013 has witness to two assembly election wins in 2013 and 2015 and also to the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

On Thursday, a creaky WagonR, used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till the 2015 Assembly election and which helped cement his position as the "aam aadmi", was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat.

"The car was parked outside the Delhi Secretariat. It went missing around 1 pm," a senior police official said.

Kejriwal, who tenants an uneasy relationship with the Delhi Police, tweeted to ask "dhyan kidhar hai", upbraiding it for negligence.

The incident has outraged AAP workers, many of whom posted videos of Kejriwal using the car, especially during the 2014 Republic Day, after he became the chief minister of Delhi for the first time.

Police were scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the number of people who were involved in the incident. So far, they have not found any leads.

With inputs from PTI.

