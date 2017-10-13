The Asian Age | News

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

India, All India

Defying SC orders, Gurgaon admin allows burning of crackers on Diwali

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 8:03 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 8:04 am IST

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said the relaxation has been given to those who have bought crackers in advance. 

The administration has also imposed IPC section 144 (unlawful assembly) in the city, and asked the residents to burn the crackers 100 meters away from private and government hospitals, educational institutions, religious places and courts. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The administration has also imposed IPC section 144 (unlawful assembly) in the city, and asked the residents to burn the crackers 100 meters away from private and government hospitals, educational institutions, religious places and courts. (Photo: File/Representational)

Gurgaon: In defiance of the Supreme Court orders, the city administration has allowed residents to burn crackers between 6 pm to 10 pm on Diwali. 

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said the relaxation has been given to those who have bought crackers in advance. 

"We have framed certain guidelines for those who have already purchased crackers. They can burn them from 6 pm to 10 pm on October 19," he said. 

The administration has also imposed IPC section 144 (unlawful assembly) in the city, and asked the residents to burn the crackers 100 meters away from private and government hospitals, educational institutions, religious places and courts. 

"We have imposed a ban on those crackers that make a noise of more than 145 decibels. We have also directed the people not to use fire crackers within the radius of 500 meters from Indane bottling plant situated in Badshahpur and 100 meters away from fuel stations," Singh said. 

The apex court had recently banned the sale of crackers in Delhi-NCR till November 1, dealing a body blow to the traders and businessmen dealing in them.

Tags: supreme court order, firecracker ban, firecrackers, diwali
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

