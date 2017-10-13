Darjeeling stir: ASI killed, several hurt in clashes between police, GJM supporters

Trouble started around 5 am when a police search party raided a hideout inside the forest near the Patlebas area.

Police ASI Amitavo Mallick lost his life in clashes between the police and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters in Darjeeling's Takvar. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Darjeeling (WB): A policeman was killed and several police personnel were injured on Friday in clashes with GJM supporters loyal to party supremo Bimal Gurung at a forest in the Darjeeling hills.

Police ASI Amitavo Mallick lost his life in clashes between the police and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters in Darjeeling's Takvar, reported ANI.

Trouble started around 5 am when a police search party raided a hideout inside the forest near the Patlebas area, a stronghold of Gurung, the police said.

Acting on an information that Gurung was hiding in the area, the police conducted raids during which the GJM leader's supporters fired and pelted stones, they said, adding that the clashes are still on.

Gurung has been hiding since August after cases under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were registered against him for his alleged involvement in various bomb blasts in Darjeeling and adjoining areas.