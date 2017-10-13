The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:03 PM IST

India, All India

Darjeeling stir: ASI killed, several hurt in clashes between police, GJM supporters

PTI/ANI
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 12:58 pm IST

Trouble started around 5 am when a police search party raided a hideout inside the forest near the Patlebas area.

Police ASI Amitavo Mallick lost his life in clashes between the police and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters in Darjeeling's Takvar. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 Police ASI Amitavo Mallick lost his life in clashes between the police and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters in Darjeeling's Takvar. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Darjeeling (WB):  A policeman was killed and several police personnel were injured on Friday in clashes with GJM supporters loyal to party supremo Bimal Gurung at a forest in the Darjeeling hills.

Police ASI Amitavo Mallick lost his life in clashes between the police and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters in Darjeeling's Takvar, reported ANI.

Trouble started around 5 am when a police search party raided a hideout inside the forest near the Patlebas area, a stronghold of Gurung, the police said.

Acting on an information that Gurung was hiding in the area, the police conducted raids during which the GJM leader's supporters fired and pelted stones, they said, adding that the clashes are still on.

Gurung has been hiding since August after cases under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were registered against him for his alleged involvement in various bomb blasts in Darjeeling and adjoining areas.

Tags: india hunger, hunger level india, child malnutrition, north korea, bangladesh, asi killed, clashes, gjm supporters, police, bimal gurung
Location: India, West Bengal

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Australia: Visitors to lock horns with Virat Kohli's men in Hyderabad T20

2

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

3

England can't win Ashes series without Ben Stokes: Australia legend Steve Waugh

4

Reliance Jio's new plan offers 100 per cent cashback on Rs 399

5

Beware of under-cooked poultry, it could give you urinary tract infection

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham