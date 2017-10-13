Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala, friend Ashish charged with abduction

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST
Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing an IAS officer's daughter in Chandigarh.
Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing an IAS officer's daughter in
He was, however, granted bail on the same day.
After massive outrage in the Parliament and elsewhere, the accused had appeared before the
A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and his friend under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman.