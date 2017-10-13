The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST

India, All India

Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala, friend Ashish charged with abduction

ANI
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 3:55 pm IST

Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing an IAS officer's daughter in Chandigarh.

A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and his friend under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim. (Photo: File)
 A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and his friend under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh District Court on Friday framed charges of abduction against the accused son of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Haryana unit president Subhash Barala, Vikas Barala, and his friend Ashish, in connection with the stalking case against them.

Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing an IAS officer's daughter in Chandigarh.

He was, however, granted bail on the same day.

After massive outrage in the Parliament and elsewhere, the accused had appeared before the Chandigarh court.

A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and his friend under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman.

Tags: chandigarh stalking case, vikas barala, subhash barala, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Cassini's last show was a spectacular one, suggests NASA

2

Someone has to put an end to her lies: After legal notice, Aditya to file defamation case against Kangana

3

India vs Australia: Visitors to lock horns with Virat Kohli's men in Hyderabad T20

4

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

5

England can't win Ashes series without Ben Stokes: Australia legend Steve Waugh

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham