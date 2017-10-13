Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala, friend Ashish charged with abduction

Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing an IAS officer's daughter in Chandigarh.

A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and his friend under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh : The Chandigarh District Court on Friday framed charges of abduction against the accused son of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Haryana unit president Subhash Barala, Vikas Barala, and his friend Ashish, in connection with the stalking case against them.

He was, however, granted bail on the same day.

After massive outrage in the Parliament and elsewhere, the accused had appeared before the Chandigarh court.

