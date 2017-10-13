Ban on firecracker sale to stay in Delhi till further hearing: SC

The apex court also directed Delhi Police to implement its order banning the sale of firecrackers in the NCR.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to modify its earlier order on sale of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), stating that the ban on sale will continue till further hearing in the case.

"We will ascertain after Diwali if there has been a difference in pollution levels," SC said.

It also maintained that people will burst only those firecrackers which they have purchased before its order banning the sale.

Taking a serious note of the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region, the Supreme Court on Monday slapped a ban on the sale of crackers for this Diwali and asked the government to suspend all temporary licences granted for sale of crackers.

A three-judge bench of Justices AK Sikri, AM Sapre and Ashok Bhushan restored the ban imposed on November 11, 2016 after Diwali last year.

Following petitions from manufacturers and selling agents, the court lifted the ban on September 12 and allowed sale of crackers for this year. The ban has now been restored.