Another weekend in jail for Aarushi's parents, likely to be released on Monday

The Talwars will have to wait as a copy of the verdict has not yet been delivered to the prison officials.

Allahabad: Dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, who were on Thursday found innocent by the Allahabad High Court of murdering their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj, are unlikely to leave jail before Monday.

The Talwars, who were scheduled to be out of Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, will have to wait as a copy of the verdict has not yet been delivered to the prison officials.

"If order comes today (Friday) before the jail closure, they'll be released today itself but possibility is less. Jail closes by 7:30-8:00pm. After receiving the order, procedure in jail takes just half an hour," Dasna Jail Superintendent said.

The court will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for the weekend.

The Allahabad High Court ended the couple's nine-year ordeal by saying they could not be held guilty given the circumstances and evidence on record.

The Talwars have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 after a special CBI court in Ghaziabad had convicted them for murdering Aarushi and Hemraj and sentenced them to life.

The CBI court said they had killed Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj.

The Talwars then approached the Allahabad High Court, challenging this order.

14-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead on May 16, 2008 in her house in Noida with her throat slit and head bludgeoned. The Talwar's domestic help Hemraj was found dead the next day on the terrace of the house.

Hemraj’s throat was also slit and there were wounds on his head. There were wounds all over his body and the door to the terrace was found locked from inside.