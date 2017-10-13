The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 05:35 PM IST

India, All India

Another weekend in jail for Aarushi's parents, likely to be released on Monday

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 5:25 pm IST

The Talwars will have to wait as a copy of the verdict has not yet been delivered to the prison officials.

The Talwars have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 after a special CBI court in Ghaziabad had convicted them for murdering Aarushi and Hemraj and sentenced them to life. (Photo: PTI)
 The Talwars have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 after a special CBI court in Ghaziabad had convicted them for murdering Aarushi and Hemraj and sentenced them to life. (Photo: PTI)

Allahabad: Dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, who were on Thursday found innocent by the Allahabad High Court of murdering their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj, are unlikely to leave jail before Monday.

The Talwars, who were scheduled to be out of Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, will have to wait as a copy of the verdict has not yet been delivered to the prison officials.

"If order comes today (Friday) before the jail closure, they'll be released today itself but possibility is less. Jail closes by 7:30-8:00pm. After receiving the order, procedure in jail takes just half an hour," Dasna Jail Superintendent said.

The court will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for the weekend.

The Allahabad High Court ended the couple's nine-year ordeal by saying they could not be held guilty given the circumstances and evidence on record.

The Talwars have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 after a special CBI court in Ghaziabad had convicted them for murdering Aarushi and Hemraj and sentenced them to life.

The CBI court said they had killed Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj.

The Talwars then approached the Allahabad High Court, challenging this order.

14-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead on May 16, 2008 in her house in Noida with her throat slit and head bludgeoned. The Talwar's domestic help Hemraj was found dead the next day on the terrace of the house.

Hemraj’s throat was also slit and there were wounds on his head. There were wounds all over his body and the door to the terrace was found locked from inside.

Tags: rajesh and nupur talwar, aarushi talwar murder case, allahabad high court, dasna jail
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are a few lesser known facts about Friday the 13th

2

Cassini's last show was a spectacular one, suggests NASA

3

Someone has to put an end to her lies: After legal notice, Aditya to file defamation case against Kangana

4

India vs Australia: Visitors to lock horns with Virat Kohli's men in Hyderabad T20

5

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham