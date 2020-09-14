Monday, Sep 14, 2020 | Last Update : 02:30 AM IST

172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
  India   All India  13 Sep 2020  New protocols for patients recovering from coronavirus: Check early signs
India, All India

New protocols for patients recovering from coronavirus: Check early signs

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Sep 13, 2020, 11:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2020, 11:53 pm IST

There has also been a steep rise in recoveries, with the recovery rate going up to 77.88 per cent

A candidate wearing a mask arrives at an examination centre to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in New Delhi. — PTI photo
 A candidate wearing a mask arrives at an examination centre to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in New Delhi. — PTI photo

The Union health ministry issued a set of fresh protocols on Sunday, saying that patients who recovered from acute Covid-19 may continue to have symptoms like fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.

The country registered another huge spike of 94,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, that pushed the overall tally to above 47.5 lakhs. It is the fourth consecutive day when new Covid-19 cases hovered around 95,000. With 1,114 new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 78,586.

 

Of the new infections in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra alone had more than 22,000 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with over 9,000 cases each. Maharashtra also had the maximum number of 391 deaths, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with 94 and 76 fatalities respectively.

There has also been a steep rise in recoveries, with the recovery rate going up to 77.88 per cent.

With the surge in coronavirus cases, the health ministry suggested yoga, pranayama and walks in its “post-Covid management protocol”. It made it clear the recovery period may be longer for those suffering from severe symptoms and those with any pre-existing health conditions. It strongly advised physical exercise and taking immunity boosting medicines after recovery.

 

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

