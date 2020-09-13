Sunday, Sep 13, 2020 | Last Update : 04:51 PM IST

  Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away at Delhi AIIMS
India, All India

Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away at Delhi AIIMS

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2020, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2020, 2:19 pm IST

Singh, who had recently resigned from RJD, had fallen critically ill after developing post-COVID complications

RJD national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Photo: PTI)
 RJD national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at AIIMS, Delhi on Sunday, a close aide said.

Singh died around 11 am due to breathlessness and other complications, Kedar Yadav, who remains by the side of the septuagenarian, told reporters over the phone.

 

Earlier in June he had tested positive for COVID and was admitted at AIIMS Patna. Singh had fallen critically ill late Friday night and was put on a ventilator in ICU in the AIIMS.

Singh, who had recently resigned from RJD, had fallen critically ill after developing post-COVID complications. He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post-COVID complications.

Condoling the death of Raghuvansh, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad tweeted, “I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am very sad and I will miss you.”

Singh played a pioneering role in the implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) during the UPA government.

 

The body of the 74-year-old leader will be brought to Patna for the performance of the last rites, the aide said.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter. Singh's wife had died earlier.

Tags: raghuvansh prasad singh, aiims delhi, covid-19, rjd
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

