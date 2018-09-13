The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:09 AM IST

India, All India

Students shouldn't watch film on 'illiterate' PM Modi: Sanjay Nirupam

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 9:07 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 9:07 am IST

Nirupam comment drew sharp reaction from BJP leaders with Maharashtra unit spokesperson Shaina NC calling Nirupam 'mentally deranged.'

'Children and people do not know how many degrees the prime minister holds,' Nirupam said. (Photo: File)
 'Children and people do not know how many degrees the prime minister holds,' Nirupam said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Triggering a controversy, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, on Wednesday, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "illiterate", while criticising the state government's decision to screen a short film on the prime minister's life at schools in Maharashtra.

His comment drew sharp reaction from BJP leaders with the party's Maharashtra unit spokesperson Shaina NC calling Nirupam "mentally deranged."

"The decision to screen the film forcibly is wrong. Children should be kept away from politics. What will students learn from watching a film on an uneducated and illiterate person like (prime minister) Modi," the Congress leader told a news channel.

"Children and people do not know how many degrees the prime minister holds," he said.

Later, asked by reporters about his choice of words, Nirupam said the ruling party need not object to each and every word, and "in democracy the prime minister is not god".

Reacting to Nirupam's remarks, Shaina NC tweeted, "Yet another obnoxious comment by a mentally deranged @sanjaynirupam . May be he forgets that @narendramodi is elected by 125 cr Indians who aren't "unpad or gavar".@INCIndia is devoid of ideology and relevant questions. Sure citizens will give a befitting reply in 2019 (sic)."

Anil Shirole, a BJP MP from Maharashtra tweeted, "PM is not a representative of one party, he is the Prime Minister of the Country and it's people. @sanjaynirupam by insulting our PM you have insulted and disrespected the office, the country and the constitution drafted by Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar ji (sic)."

The Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools in Maharashtra have been asked to screen a short film on PM Modi next week, a directive which has drawn criticism from Opposition.

A government official said that ZP schools were asked to screen the short film "Chalo Jeete Hai" on September 18 as it has a "social message" and would inspire students.

The 32-minute film -- "Chalo Jeete Hai" -- directed by Mangesh Hadawale and presented by Aanand L Rai and Mahaveer Jain, is based on the early life of Prime Minister Modi.

Opposition Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have slammed the BJP-led dispensation over the decision.

Tags: sanjay nirupam, pm modi, shaina nc, ncp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

2

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

3

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

4

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

5

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham