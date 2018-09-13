The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018 | Last Update : 04:06 PM IST

India, All India

In video, former DMK corporator repeatedly kicks woman at salon in Tamil Nadu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 2:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 2:47 pm IST

Selvakumar has suspended from party’s primary membership. Police have arrested him for his horrendous act.

In video, former DMK corporator Selvakumar is seen repeatedly kicking one woman, while the other three try to stop him. (Screengrab | ANI)
 In video, former DMK corporator Selvakumar is seen repeatedly kicking one woman, while the other three try to stop him. (Screengrab | ANI)

Chennai: In a shocking video footage, former DMK corporator Selvakumar was seen repeatedly kicking a woman inside a beauty salon in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur.

The CCTV footage of the incident that took place on May 25 has since gone viral on social media. 

CCTV footage shows Selvakumar standing among a group of four women. He is seen repeatedly kicking one woman, while the other three try to stop him. The woman is heard moaning in pain.

Soon after the incident came to light, Selvakumar was suspended from the party’s primary membership. Police have arrested him for his horrendous act.

 

 

Police is questioning Selvakumar. The reason behind the former corporator’s action and his link with the woman are yet to be known.

Tags: dmk, selvakumar, dmk corporator kicks woman
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

2

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

3

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

4

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

5

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham