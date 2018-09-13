Gunshots heard in J&K's Kakriyal, one CRPF jawan injured

One Central Reserve Police Force jawan has been injured.

Jammu: Gunshots were heard in Kakriyal in Jammu on Thursday, following which security forces began a search operation.

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been injured.

#WATCH: Security forces conduct search operation as gunshots heard in Jammu's Kakriyal. Yesterday, terrorists travelling in a truck, opened fire at a forest guard & fled from the spot. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/ZWmpcVHe6n — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

More details are awaited.

