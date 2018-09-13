The Asian Age | News

Gunshots heard in J&K's Kakriyal, one CRPF jawan injured

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
One Central Reserve Police Force jawan has been injured.

Security forces have begun a search operation. (Representational image | PTI)
Jammu: Gunshots were heard in Kakriyal in Jammu on Thursday, following which security forces began a search operation.

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been injured.

 

 

More details are awaited.

Also read: Search operations continue in J&K for terrorists who opened fire at forest guard

 

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

