The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:10 AM IST

India, All India

Family of 3 end life in Ahmedabad, man mentions 'black magic' in suicide note

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 8:32 am IST

Kunal Trivedi, his wife Kavita Trivedi and their daughter Shrin Trivedi were found to have hanged themselves at their house, police said.

The family attributed Kunal's drinking habit also to black magic. (Representational Image)
 The family attributed Kunal's drinking habit also to black magic. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad: Three members of a family allegedly ended their lives in city's Naroda locality Wednesday, with a purported suicide note saying one of them was under the influence of "black magic". 

Kunal Trivedi (50), his wife Kavita Trivedi (45) and their daughter Shrin Trivedi (16) were found to have hanged themselves at their house, a Naroda police station official said. 

"We recovered a suicide note, which appears to be penned by Kunal Trivedi, saying he was under the influence of black magic," inspector H B Vaghela said, adding that the note has been sent to the forensic laboratory to verify the handwriting. 

The note also said that the family was not facing any financial strain, in fact, Kunal Trivedi had lent Rs 14.5 lakh to some persons in Madhya Pradesh, inspector Vaghela added. 

The note further said that he (Kunal) told his family members that he was under the spell of black magic, but they did not believe him and instead attributed his problems to his alcohol habit. 

Even his drinking was due to the influence of black magic, Kunal purportedly said in the note. The case was being probed from various angles, inspector Vaghela said. 

Tags: gujarat family commits suicide, black magic
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

2

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

3

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

4

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

5

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham